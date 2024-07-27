Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2024: Baby instantly checks mom's phone fresh out of womb!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother showcases her newborn baby who is instantly fascinated with a cell phone!
In the clip, Kathleen Villegas' newborn baby stares at the camera in awe, then instantly returns to lying on his mom's chest.
Who knew babies could hold their heads up this soon?
"these 2024 babies are nosy," one viewer wrote. Another similarly commented, "They are 3 mins old and already over it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kathleenvillegas6