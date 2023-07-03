Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2023: Terrified boy immediately regrets waterslide decision

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young boy's rapidly escalating anxiety as his waterslide ride turns into a terrifying nightmare!

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @goprogabe shows a boy nervously standing in a drop waterslide, seemingly having second thoughts. That quickly escalates into a full-blown panic, as he desperately begs to be let out of the tube – all too little, too late.

The caption read, "bro regretted his decision," and there's definitely no arguing with that!

"ik the person who pushed that button was laughing," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check out the heart-stopping clip:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy on TikTok who got a little frightened before taking off on a drop waterslide.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy on TikTok who got a little frightened before taking off on a drop waterslide.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goprogabe
Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2023: Cat whisperer stuns TikTok users with amazing tip!
Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2023: Dog's shocking escape from lightning
Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2023: Pool party pup's hilarious hesitation
Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2023: Golden retriever goes from seriousness to smiling in seconds!
Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2023: Lovable goat lady gives a helping hand!
Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2023: Dog shows off most epic trick on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2023: Delightful dog has the most adorable greeting!
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2023: Moose the bloodhound's lucky day!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goprogabe

More on Viral Video of the Day: