Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2023: Terrified boy immediately regrets waterslide decision

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young boy's rapidly escalating anxiety as his waterslide ride turns into a terrifying nightmare!

A video by @goprogabe shows a boy nervously standing in a drop waterslide, seemingly having second thoughts. That quickly escalates into a full-blown panic, as he desperately begs to be let out of the tube – all too little, too late.

The caption read, "bro regretted his decision," and there's definitely no arguing with that!

"ik the person who pushed that button was laughing," one viewer hilariously commented.



Check out the heart-stopping clip:

