Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2024: Road rage incident gets viewers laughing: "Bro watches too much anime"
Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a passerby caught the aftermath of a road rage incident on the streets of Miami, and viewers can't stop laughing!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Shanell Brown captures the man angrily walking towards the woman's car after she throws a drink at him.
Then, he cartoonishly jumps up, smashes her sideview mirror, and walks away calmly.
"the way he jumped up before hitting it lmfaooo," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shanellbrown17