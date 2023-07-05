Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2023: Pet rat steals the show in TikTok with a twist

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a man's attempt to sit ride a cow statue, only to be hilariously upstaged by an unexpected critter.

Viral Video of the Day

What an "udderly" unpredictable encounter!

In a clip posted by @robbrydges on TikTok, a man tries to climb onto a cow statue.

Finally managing to get on top, he shouts: "Put a quarter in it! Does anyone have a quarter?"

However, he gets more than he bargained for when a random woman hilariously answers back.

Find out what happens next:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a man's quest to conquer a cow statue - with an unexpected turn!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@robbrydges

