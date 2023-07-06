Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2023: Golden retriever is a real breadwinner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who takes his role as the breadwinner of the house a little bit too seriously!
Viral Video of the Day
In a clip posted by @thegoldendasher, a pup named Dasher is seen running through his house while carrying a whole loaf of sliced bread in his mouth.
His owner tries to get the bread back, but the determined dough-loving doggo just doesn't want to let go!
One viewer hilariously wrote, "it's not stealing but retrieving."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2023: Dog discovers secret to dealing with Fourth of July fireworks
Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2023: Golden retriever goes from seriousness to smiling in seconds!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoldendasher