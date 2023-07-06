Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2023: Golden retriever is a real breadwinner!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who takes his role as the breadwinner of the house a little bit too seriously!

Viral Video of the Day

In a clip posted by @thegoldendasher, a pup named Dasher is seen running through his house while carrying a whole loaf of sliced bread in his mouth.

His owner tries to get the bread back, but the determined dough-loving doggo just doesn't want to let go!

One viewer hilariously wrote, "it's not stealing but retrieving."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a doggy with an appreciation for bread!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a doggy with an appreciation for bread!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoldendasher
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoldendasher

