Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2023: Bulldog owner's ball pit attempt goes hilariously wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a bulldog's ball pit dreams are dashed, leaving viewers cackling with laughter!

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @jupiterthebulldog shows a dog owner and her attempt to create the perfect ball pit for her canine companion.

Armed with a small circle doggy pen and a bag full of crushed-up balls, the owner's attempt at pouring them into the pit goes hilariously wrong.

One user also noticed that all the balls are actually smashed, added yet another layer of comedy to this side-splitting scene.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog owner who failed at getting balls into a ball pit for her adorable pup!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog owner who failed at getting balls into a ball pit for her adorable pup!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jupiterthebulldog

