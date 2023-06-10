Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2023: Pontoon boat floats to brink of disaster!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Florence, Alabama - The Viral Video of the Day features a terrifying clip of a pontoon boat getting scarily close to the edge of Alabama's Wilson Dam – and a complete disaster!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @slickjohnson23 posted a video showing a pontoon nearing the edge of the giant Wilson Dam, with the boat teetering on the brink of a potential catastrophe.

The caption reads, "What were these people in the Pontoon Thinking?"

"Tell me you’ve rented a boat without telling me you’ve rented a boat," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a terrifying moment when a pontoon boat nears the edge of dam in Alabama.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a terrifying moment when a pontoon boat nears the edge of dam in Alabama.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@slickjohnson23
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@slickjohnson23

