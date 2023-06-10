Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2023: Pontoon boat floats to brink of disaster!

Florence, Alabama - The Viral Video of the Day features a terrifying clip of a pontoon boat getting scarily close to the edge of Alabama's Wilson Dam – and a complete disaster!

TikTok user @slickjohnson23 posted a video showing a pontoon nearing the edge of the giant Wilson Dam, with the boat teetering on the brink of a potential catastrophe.

The caption reads, "What were these people in the Pontoon Thinking?"

"Tell me you’ve rented a boat without telling me you’ve rented a boat," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

