Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2024: "Bad dog" scales kitchen cabinets for human food
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog somehow managed to climb up on a kitchen counter to steal some of his human's food.
Viral Video of the Day
Bad dogs get the spotlight today!
In the clip, the pooch stands on one of the lower cabinets in the kitchen to get up to some food on the counter.
"THE TOE GRIP???" one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bigfatstupidrat