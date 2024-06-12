Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2024: "Bad dog" scales kitchen cabinets for human food

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog somehow managed to climb up on a kitchen counter to steal some of his human's food.

Viral Video of the Day

Bad dogs get the spotlight today!

In the clip, the pooch stands on one of the lower cabinets in the kitchen to get up to some food on the counter.

"THE TOE GRIP???" one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that won't take "no" for an answer when he's hungry!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bigfatstupidrat

