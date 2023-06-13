Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2023: A clever pup's amazing potty training journey

Never mind housebreaking, today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Marshall learning how to politely ask to go outside when he needs to relieve himself!

Did you know it's much easier to teach a dog a unique trick if you train them when they're a puppy?

A reel on Instagram by user @mountain.marshall shows viewers how a pair of owners trained a mini Australian shepherd to ring a doorbell when he needs to go outside to potty.



"Our dog would press it all the time just because he likes being outside," one TikTok viewer comically commented.

Check it out:

