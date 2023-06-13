Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2023: A clever pup's amazing potty training journey

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Never mind housebreaking, today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Marshall learning how to politely ask to go outside when he needs to relieve himself!

Viral Video of the Day

Did you know it's much easier to teach a dog a unique trick if you train them when they're a puppy?

A reel on Instagram by user @mountain.marshall shows viewers how a pair of owners trained a mini Australian shepherd to ring a doorbell when he needs to go outside to potty.

"Our dog would press it all the time just because he likes being outside," one TikTok viewer comically commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the adorable process of a pup learning how to ring a doorbell to use the bathroom!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the adorable process of a pup learning how to ring a doorbell to use the bathroom!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mountain.marshall
Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2023: Fearless fox whisperer named Debs
Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2023: A paper airplane's epic journey
Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2023: Pontoon boat floats to brink of disaster!
Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2023: Dog's need for a companion manifests in an adorable way
Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2023: Newlyweds show off spectacular musical talents on honeymoon
Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2023: Golden retriever takes a hilarious tumble during snack time
Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2023: Pup goes from tiny to ginormous in viral TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2023: Best boy Benson takes a dramatic dive!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/mountain.marshall

More on Viral Video of the Day: