Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2024: Kids twirl a little too hard on park playground!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple of kids take their playground antics to a whole new level – something their moms did not expect!
This is how we learn!
The two boys twirl as fast as they can in the video, but one of them goes a little too fast, resulting in the ultimate cackle from his mom.
"the chaos increased with every passing second," one viewer noted.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paige.crowson