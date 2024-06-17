Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2024: Woman hilariously tries giving water to snapping turtle!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman tries to give a snapping turtle some water, which doesn't turn out great for her in the end.

Viral Video of the Day

The woman pours her water bottle into the turtle's mouth in the clip.

And it ends up going okay! Well, for the first few seconds.

"My soul left my body," one viewer wrote.

You'll have to watch the video until the end to see what happens!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who tried to quench a snapping turtle's thirst!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@viralmemevault_1
