Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2024: Star Wars ride makes woman lose her marbles!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Orlando, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman hysterically freaks out during a Star Wars simulation ride at Disney.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Joey's mom had no idea what she was in for!

The video caption reads, "My mom is the Victorian child we always reference," referring to the viral memes about things humans have accomplished since the early 1800s that would be too much for a Victorian child to handle.

"most people can't even hope to have the kind of immersion this woman is experiencing," one viewer mentioned in the comments.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who was shocked during a Star Wars ride at Hollywood Studios!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who was shocked during a Star Wars ride at Hollywood Studios!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@joeynoble
More on Viral Video of the Day: