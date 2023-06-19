Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2023: TikToker brings the nostalgia with epic whirlpool challenge
Who's up for a poolside throwback? Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to bring all that summer nostalgia rushing back!
Viral Video of the Day
In this hilarious video by @_ianstnr_, a man and his buddy walk around in circles in their pool, making a massive whirlpool.
After whipping up the ultimate whirlpool, the friends challenge themselves by trying to swim against the current.
This brought back some epic memories for one user, who commented:"Bro I was at a party, 40+ people and we made a huge whirlpool it was awesome."
Check this throwback out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_ianstnr_