Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2023: TikToker brings the nostalgia with epic whirlpool challenge

Who's up for a poolside throwback? Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to bring all that summer nostalgia rushing back!

In this hilarious video by @_ianstnr_, a man and his buddy walk around in circles in their pool, making a massive whirlpool.

After whipping up the ultimate whirlpool, the friends challenge themselves by trying to swim against the current.

This brought back some epic memories for one user, who commented:"Bro I was at a party, 40+ people and we made a huge whirlpool it was awesome."

Check this throwback out:

