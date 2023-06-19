Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2023: TikToker brings the nostalgia with epic whirlpool challenge

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Who's up for a poolside throwback? Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to bring all that summer nostalgia rushing back!

Viral Video of the Day

In this hilarious video by @_ianstnr_, a man and his buddy walk around in circles in their pool, making a massive whirlpool.

After whipping up the ultimate whirlpool, the friends challenge themselves by trying to swim against the current.

This brought back some epic memories for one user, who commented:"Bro I was at a party, 40+ people and we made a huge whirlpool it was awesome."

Check this throwback out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an epic throwback of a fun pool activity with a twist!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_ianstnr_
