Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2023: Golden Retriever gets brain freeze

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to start your Tuesday off on a chill note as an adorable dog shows off his ice-chomping skills!

Viral Video of the Day

A Golden Retriever relishes the heat and takes over a pool of ice in TAG24's latest viral video on Instagram.

After chilling out for a bit, the pup chomps on some ice cubes – which results in a hysterical brain freeze!

One viewer wrote, "his face omg," pointing out his hilarious expressions.

The end of the clip showcases the pup's apparent frustration with the event.

Check out the too cool clip:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who enjoys the summer heat while laying in a huge kiddie pool filled with ice cubes!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who enjoys the summer heat while laying in a huge kiddie pool filled with ice cubes!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tag24news
