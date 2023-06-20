Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2023: Golden Retriever gets brain freeze

Today's Viral Video of the Day is sure to start your Tuesday off on a chill note as an adorable dog shows off his ice-chomping skills!

A Golden Retriever relishes the heat and takes over a pool of ice in TAG24's latest viral video on Instagram.

After chilling out for a bit, the pup chomps on some ice cubes – which results in a hysterical brain freeze!

One viewer wrote, "his face omg," pointing out his hilarious expressions.

The end of the clip showcases the pup's apparent frustration with the event.

Check out the too cool clip:

