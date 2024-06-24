Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2024: Spider "Ma'am" shocks nephew at birthday party!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy's aunt shows up to his birthday party dressed in a full Spider-Man costume!

Viral Video of the Day

The nephew's aunt truly gave the perfect Spider-Man entrance in the clip. "auntie of the year award goes to…" the caption reads.

One viewer hilariously commented, "Baby she came and DELIVERED." Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who dressed up as Spiderman for her nephew's birthday party! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayleebagley