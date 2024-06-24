Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2024: Spider "Ma'am" shocks nephew at birthday party!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy's aunt shows up to his birthday party dressed in a full Spider-Man costume!
Viral Video of the Day
The nephew's aunt truly gave the perfect Spider-Man entrance in the clip.
"auntie of the year award goes to…" the caption reads.
One viewer hilariously commented, "Baby she came and DELIVERED."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayleebagley