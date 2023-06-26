Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2023: Delightful dog has the most adorable greeting!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog's adorable and hilarious wiggle when he receives a surprising mid-walk greeting from his owner.
Viral Video of the Day
A video posted by @dittawiggles features the moment a dog owner surprises his pup mid-walk and the reaction is absolutely adorable!
One viewer pointed out the dogs' incredible wiggling skills, writing, "INSTANT FOLLOW. The wiggles!!! I couldn't resist the wiggles."
With 1.7 million views and over a thousand comments, viewers couldn't handle the charm.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dittawiggles