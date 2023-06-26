Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2023: Delightful dog has the most adorable greeting!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog's adorable and hilarious wiggle when he receives a surprising mid-walk greeting from his owner.

Viral Video of the Day

A video posted by @dittawiggles features the moment a dog owner surprises his pup mid-walk and the reaction is absolutely adorable!

One viewer pointed out the dogs' incredible wiggling skills, writing, "INSTANT FOLLOW. The wiggles!!! I couldn't resist the wiggles."

With 1.7 million views and over a thousand comments, viewers couldn't handle the charm.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable surprise meeting between a pup on his daily walk and his owner!
