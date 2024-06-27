Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2024: Teacher faces student in hilarious "veggie dance" battle
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy and one of his teachers go head-to-head in a dance battle with a healthy message!
Viral Video of the Day
Trying to get your kids to eat their vegetables? Just show them this hilarious clip posted by TikToker Jiggy The God, which shows a little boy taking on his dance teacher in a battle for the ages, set to a remix the Veggie Dance of Gracie's Corner fame.
"was not expecting that but she indeed DID the veggie dance," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jiggythedog