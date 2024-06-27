Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2024: Teacher faces student in hilarious "veggie dance" battle

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy and one of his teachers go head-to-head in a dance battle with a healthy message!

Viral Video of the Day

Trying to get your kids to eat their vegetables? Just show them this hilarious clip posted by TikToker Jiggy The God, which shows a little boy taking on his dance teacher in a battle for the ages, set to a remix the Veggie Dance of Gracie's Corner fame.

"was not expecting that but she indeed DID the veggie dance," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a teacher who took on a student in a dance battle.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a teacher who took on a student in a dance battle.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jiggythedog
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jiggythedog

