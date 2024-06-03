Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2024: Dog jumps to dad's unnecessary rescue: "Polly, get down!"

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that went to rescue his human dad who "fell" off a cliff – not knowing it was just a silly trick!

Polly just wanted to help!

In the clip, the man shows his wife a hilarious party trick, making it seem like he's falling off a cliff by altering his voice to sound like it's echoing in the distance.

But his pup did not think it was a prank and immediately jumped to his rescue!

Check it out: