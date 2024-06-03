Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2024: Dog jumps to dad's unnecessary rescue: "Polly, get down!"
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that went to rescue his human dad who "fell" off a cliff – not knowing it was just a silly trick!
Viral Video of the Day
Polly just wanted to help!
In the clip, the man shows his wife a hilarious party trick, making it seem like he's falling off a cliff by altering his voice to sound like it's echoing in the distance.
But his pup did not think it was a prank and immediately jumped to his rescue!
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livingwithhenryw