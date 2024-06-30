Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2024: Dog and cat are no match for household mouse intruder!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman enlists the help of her pet dog and cat to get rid of a mouse intruder. But the two animals are no help whatsoever!
In the hilarious clip, the dog and cat show genuine curiosity towards the little creature running around.
"not an ounce of killer instinct between the 3 of you," one viewer commented.
Another said, "He’s been their friend your just meeting him."
