Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2024: Dog and cat are no match for household mouse intruder!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman enlists the help of her pet dog and cat to get rid of a mouse intruder. But the two animals are no help whatsoever!

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, the dog and cat show genuine curiosity towards the little creature running around.

"not an ounce of killer instinct between the 3 of you," one viewer commented.

Another said, "He’s been their friend your just meeting him."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a game of cat, dog, and mouse intruder!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a game of cat, dog, and mouse intruder!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@frankandmur
