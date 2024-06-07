Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2024: Little kid gets scared by aunt's new look!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's aunt scared him with a new incognito look – which he was not a fan of.
Viral Video of the Day
He did NOT like that!
In the clip, the girl waits in her room for her nephew to see her like usual. But this time, he didn't know who it was!
"Sorry wrong apartment," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony!
Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2024: Dachshund's faces go viral after getting "bullied" by big brother!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dramakween1