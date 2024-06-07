Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2024: Little kid gets scared by aunt's new look!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's aunt scared him with a new incognito look – which he was not a fan of.

Viral Video of the Day

He did NOT like that!

In the clip, the girl waits in her room for her nephew to see her like usual. But this time, he didn't know who it was!

"Sorry wrong apartment," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who scared her nephew with a new look!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who scared her nephew with a new look!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dramakween1
Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony! Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony!
Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2024: Indoor cat backflips when let outside for first time! Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2024: Indoor cat backflips when let outside for first time!
Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2024: Cat mama catches cutest moment of epic cuddles! Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2024: Cat mama catches cutest moment of epic cuddles!
Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2024: Dog jumps to dad's unnecessary rescue: "Polly, get down!" Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2024: Dog jumps to dad's unnecessary rescue: "Polly, get down!"
Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2024: Unbothered dog sprints into trouble in viral clip! Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2024: Unbothered dog sprints into trouble in viral clip!
Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2024: Bird goes bananas over bacon pancakes song! Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2024: Bird goes bananas over bacon pancakes song!
Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2024: Dachshund's faces go viral after getting "bullied" by big brother! Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2024: Dachshund's faces go viral after getting "bullied" by big brother!
Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2024: Man kisses his "coquette" rat on Paris subway! Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2024: Man kisses his "coquette" rat on Paris subway!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dramakween1

More on Viral Video of the Day: