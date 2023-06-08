Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2023: Newlyweds show off spectacular musical talents on honeymoon
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a magical moment when a musical couple comes across a piano on their honeymoon.
Viral Video of the Day
A man and his wife are on their honeymoon when they come across a piano in today's viral TikTok video by @amayelovemusic.
The video's caption reads, "I told my husband we WOULDN'T work on our honeymoon. Well, he saw a piano."
"She ate and left zero crumbs..." one viewer commented.
Witness the unbelievable talent this couple share:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amayelovemusic