Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2023: Newlyweds show off spectacular musical talents on honeymoon

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a magical moment when a musical couple comes across a piano on their honeymoon.

Viral Video of the Day

A man and his wife are on their honeymoon when they come across a piano in today's viral TikTok video by @amayelovemusic.

The video's caption reads, "I told my husband we WOULDN'T work on our honeymoon. Well, he saw a piano."

"She ate and left zero crumbs..." one viewer commented.

Witness the unbelievable talent this couple share:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple's honeymoon that took an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a piano.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple's honeymoon that took an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a piano.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amayelovemusic
Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2023: Golden retriever takes a hilarious tumble during snack time
Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2023: Pup goes from tiny to ginormous in viral TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2023: Best boy Benson takes a dramatic dive!
Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2023: Adorable puppy meets curious baby goat
Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2023: Farm animals get sweet pep talk before petting zoo
Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2023: Daredevil takes a huge risk in gator territory
Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2023: This amazing parrot is smarter than your average pet!
Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2023: Taylor Lautner gifts fans a blast from the past!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amayelovemusic

More on Viral Video of the Day: