Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dolphin swims up to a couple of locals and shows off its fliptastic moves!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the pair walk by the water's edge, and the dolphin glides up and looks directly at them!
Then, it dashes away, returning for one more hurrah before swimming off into the deep abyss.
One viewer left a hilarious pun in the comments: "I feel like he did that on porpoise."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@or.elly_