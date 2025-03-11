Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dolphin swims up to a couple of locals and shows off its fliptastic moves!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pair walk by the water's edge, and the dolphin glides up and looks directly at them!

Then, it dashes away, returning for one more hurrah before swimming off into the deep abyss.

One viewer left a hilarious pun in the comments: "I feel like he did that on porpoise."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dolphin that swam up and showed off in front of a couple of locals!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@or.elly_
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@or.elly_

