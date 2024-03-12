Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2024: Golden retriever secretly tries to sneak past "spicy kitty" sibling!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog hysterically tries to scoot her way off the couch without upsetting her cat sibling.
Viral Video of the Day
Sometimes, it's the smaller ones that you have to watch out for the most!
In the clip, the shy golden retriever named Maple faces her fears and tries to move past her cat sibling Waffles as sneakily as possible.
"The avoiding of eye contact," one viewer hilariously wrote, while another said, "he's just standing there... MENACINGLY."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2024: This little boy's slide adventure was not scary at all...
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2024: Wisdom tooth extraction turns into stunning musical performance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2024: Nothing could stop this swimmer from his hilarious side quest!
Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2024: Couple's night out ends in unexpected but hilarious mishap!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thegoldenbreakfastclub