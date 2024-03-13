Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2024: Who needs an alarm clock when you have a bird that sings?

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok user showcased what a normal morning looks like for her and her adorable pet bird.

Viral Video of the Day

Having this much energy at 7 AM should be a world record!

The cockatiel is jollier than ever, as seen in the clip, dancing and singing along to Earth, Wind, & Fire's legendary song, September.

"Who's the manager of the bird? I need to contact them about putting this star on my next track," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "But DO you remember the 21st night of September tho?"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cockatiel that loves mornings so much, he can't help but sing sweet praises!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cockatiel that loves mornings so much, he can't help but sing sweet praises!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kiki.tiel
