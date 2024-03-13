Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2024: Who needs an alarm clock when you have a bird that sings?

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok user showcased what a normal morning looks like for her and her adorable pet bird.

Having this much energy at 7 AM should be a world record!

The cockatiel is jollier than ever, as seen in the clip, dancing and singing along to Earth, Wind, & Fire's legendary song, September.

"Who's the manager of the bird? I need to contact them about putting this star on my next track," one viewer hilariously commented.

Another wrote, "But DO you remember the 21st night of September tho?"

Check it out:

