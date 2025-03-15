Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom caught her infant daughter unleashing a sneeze and a fart in unison – leaving viewers in hysterics!

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, the mom films both of them as her infant daughter blasts a sneeze and a fart at the same time.

She couldn't believe her eyes (or her nose!).

"She and I have the same morning routine in my car before work," one viewer comically wrote.

Another said, "She gave you the ol’ razzle dazzle."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom on TikTok who caught her infant daughter sneezing and farting at the same time!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom on TikTok who caught her infant daughter sneezing and farting at the same time!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tschofield323
Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom! Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom!
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist! Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist!
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2025: Goat stuns DoorDasher with mid-delivery car parkour! Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2025: Goat stuns DoorDasher with mid-delivery car parkour!
Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2025: Father-son boxing lesson takes hilarious turn! Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2025: Father-son boxing lesson takes hilarious turn!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tschofield323

More on Viral Video of the Day: