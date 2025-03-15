Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom caught her infant daughter unleashing a sneeze and a fart in unison – leaving viewers in hysterics!

In the hilarious clip, the mom films both of them as her infant daughter blasts a sneeze and a fart at the same time.

She couldn't believe her eyes (or her nose!).

"She and I have the same morning routine in my car before work," one viewer comically wrote.

Another said, "She gave you the ol’ razzle dazzle."

Check it out: