Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom caught her infant daughter unleashing a sneeze and a fart in unison – leaving viewers in hysterics!
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, the mom films both of them as her infant daughter blasts a sneeze and a fart at the same time.
She couldn't believe her eyes (or her nose!).
"She and I have the same morning routine in my car before work," one viewer comically wrote.
Another said, "She gave you the ol’ razzle dazzle."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tschofield323