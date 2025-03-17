Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable dog named Eggnog shows that having a good time on St. Patrick's Day isn't just for humans!
In the clip, Eggnog slouches back on the couch adorned in a green beret, festive shirt, and suspenders holding up his green trousers.
All the while the pup chows down on some Lucky Charms cereal!
"It’s Saint Pawtrick himself," one viewer cleverly wrote in the comments section.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eggnogthebulldog