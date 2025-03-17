Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable dog named Eggnog shows that having a good time on St. Patrick's Day isn't just for humans!

In the clip, Eggnog slouches back on the couch adorned in a green beret, festive shirt, and suspenders holding up his green trousers.

All the while the pup chows down on some Lucky Charms cereal!

"It’s Saint Pawtrick himself," one viewer cleverly wrote in the comments section.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Eggnog who went all out with a festive outfit on St. Patrick's Day, and TikTok viewers are obsessed!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eggnogthebulldog
