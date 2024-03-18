Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2024: Pool pups disobey mom's rules!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Buster and his sibling cause an absolute uproar for their human mom, who just wants them inside the house.
Viral Video of the Day
This is technically Buster's pool now.
The TikTok clip shows the pups running directly into the pool as the mom keeps repeating, "Come here" and "Are you done?"
"I’m convinced he thinks you’re yelling his name in excitement," one fan commented.
Check out the hilarity below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bustersworld4