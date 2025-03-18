Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!
Indianapolis, Indiana - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious dog took things into his own hands (or, paws) when he wanted to go outside and lay under the sun.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the pup instantly grabs his bed when his human mom gets home from work.
However, when he gets outside, he realizes how gloomy it is and immediately rushes back into the house.
Viewers couldn't get over the cuteness overload, with one writing, "He's so polite for bringing the bed back in."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livweenie