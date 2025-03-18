Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Indianapolis, Indiana - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious dog took things into his own hands (or, paws) when he wanted to go outside and lay under the sun.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pup instantly grabs his bed when his human mom gets home from work.

However, when he gets outside, he realizes how gloomy it is and immediately rushes back into the house.

Viewers couldn't get over the cuteness overload, with one writing, "He's so polite for bringing the bed back in."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dachshund that's obsessed with lounging outside by the sun.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dachshund that's obsessed with lounging outside by the sun.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livweenie
Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal! Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal!
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online! Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!
Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom! Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom!
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist! Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist!
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livweenie

More on Viral Video of the Day: