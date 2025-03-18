Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!

Indianapolis, Indiana - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a hilarious dog took things into his own hands (or, paws) when he wanted to go outside and lay under the sun.

In the clip, the pup instantly grabs his bed when his human mom gets home from work.

However, when he gets outside, he realizes how gloomy it is and immediately rushes back into the house.

Viewers couldn't get over the cuteness overload, with one writing, "He's so polite for bringing the bed back in."

Check it out: