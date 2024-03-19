Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2024: Voguing dachshund loves to get pampered

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog shows her appreciation for getting pampered with a little dance that millions of TikTok viewers are obsessing over!

Lady by name, lady by nature!

This wiener dog is a natural-born star, and a recent viral clip proves it! As her owner gently brushes her luxurious locks, the sassy pooch gives a little shimmy that could pass for some pretty good voguing!



"My dachshund just tries to bite the brush," one viewer hilariously mentioned in the comments.

Another fan of the pup wrote, "her world and we’re all just living in it."

Check it out:

