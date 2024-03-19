Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2024: Voguing dachshund loves to get pampered

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog shows her appreciation for getting pampered with a little dance that millions of TikTok viewers are obsessing over!

Viral Video of the Day

Lady by name, lady by nature!

This wiener dog is a natural-born star, and a recent viral clip proves it! As her owner gently brushes her luxurious locks, the sassy pooch gives a little shimmy that could pass for some pretty good voguing!

"My dachshund just tries to bite the brush," one viewer hilariously mentioned in the comments.

Another fan of the pup wrote, "her world and we’re all just living in it."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mini wiener dog that can't hold back her love for being pampered!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mini wiener dog that can't hold back her love for being pampered!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ladyminiweenie
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ladyminiweenie

