Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog who's taking over TikTok – and America – with his hilarious presidential campaign.

Pup for president!

In the viral clip seen by millions, the pup stands behind his very own presidential podium, clad in a dashing suit with a red tie.

Many viewers think the pup was even giving his best politician-esque smile during the recording!

"He's got my vote," one viewer wrote.

A bunch of viewers also commented on his uncanny resemblance to a famous actor, writing, "Why does he look like David Spade though?"

Do you think he does?

Check it out below:

