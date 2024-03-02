Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog who's taking over TikTok – and America – with his hilarious presidential campaign.

Viral Video of the Day

Pup for president!

In the viral clip seen by millions, the pup stands behind his very own presidential podium, clad in a dashing suit with a red tie.

Many viewers think the pup was even giving his best politician-esque smile during the recording!

"He's got my vote," one viewer wrote.

A bunch of viewers also commented on his uncanny resemblance to a famous actor, writing, "Why does he look like David Spade though?"

Do you think he does?

Check it out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that looks like he's running for President!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@blazenaked
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@blazenaked

