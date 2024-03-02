Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog who's taking over TikTok – and America – with his hilarious presidential campaign.
Pup for president!
In the viral clip seen by millions, the pup stands behind his very own presidential podium, clad in a dashing suit with a red tie.
Many viewers think the pup was even giving his best politician-esque smile during the recording!
"He's got my vote," one viewer wrote.
A bunch of viewers also commented on his uncanny resemblance to a famous actor, writing, "Why does he look like David Spade though?"
Do you think he does?
Check it out below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@blazenaked