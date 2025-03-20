Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Norma took over the internet with her epic refusal to leave the house.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Norma's owner pleads for her to step outside for a walk.

But the pup? She's not having it.

Lounging in her comfy pen – complete with food, water, and a bed – Norma seemingly would just rather take a nap.

"You named her Norma…she ain't fixin to do nothin," one viewer jokingly wrote.

Check it out:

Today’s Viral Video of the Day stars Norma, a basset hound who hilariously shuts down her owner’s attempts to get her outside.
Today’s Viral Video of the Day stars Norma, a basset hound who hilariously shuts down her owner’s attempts to get her outside.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@normathebasset
Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad! Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad!
Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing! Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!
Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2025: Bulldog's St. Patrick's Day 'fit goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal! Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal!
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online! Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2025: TikTok baby's sneeze and fart combo blows up online!
Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom! Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom!
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist! Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist!
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@normathebasset

More on Viral Video of the Day: