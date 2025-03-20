Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside!
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Norma took over the internet with her epic refusal to leave the house.
In the clip, Norma's owner pleads for her to step outside for a walk.
But the pup? She's not having it.
Lounging in her comfy pen – complete with food, water, and a bed – Norma seemingly would just rather take a nap.
"You named her Norma…she ain't fixin to do nothin," one viewer jokingly wrote.
