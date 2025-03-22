Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl filming her friend's cozy hot chocolate moment got more than she asked for when the whipped cream went flying – and we mean everywhere!

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, Sara films her friend as she goes for the glob of whipped cream on top of her hot chocolate.

But she accidentally blows out of her nose mid-taste, causing the whipped cream to splatter all over the table and camerawoman.

"the fear in her eyes i'm CRYING," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious hot chocolate fail where a girl got whipped cream everywhere!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itsyagurlsg
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@itsyagurlsg

