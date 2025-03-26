Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party!

Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day , talented besties Jenna and Jules performed an incredible dance in stunning outfits during a Bachelorette party in Miami.

In the clip, Jenna and Jules show off their flawless moves to Jason Derulo's hit song Swalla.

Decked out in jaw-dropping outfits with knee-high boots and sleek sunglasses, both girls had TikTok viewers in awe.

"My problem is I think I can do this," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: