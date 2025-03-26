Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party!
Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, talented besties Jenna and Jules performed an incredible dance in stunning outfits during a Bachelorette party in Miami.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jenna and Jules show off their flawless moves to Jason Derulo's hit song Swalla.
Decked out in jaw-dropping outfits with knee-high boots and sleek sunglasses, both girls had TikTok viewers in awe.
"My problem is I think I can do this," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jennalaspinas