Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Miami, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, talented besties Jenna and Jules performed an incredible dance in stunning outfits during a Bachelorette party in Miami.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Jenna and Jules show off their flawless moves to Jason Derulo's hit song Swalla.

Decked out in jaw-dropping outfits with knee-high boots and sleek sunglasses, both girls had TikTok viewers in awe.

"My problem is I think I can do this," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a talented girl duo who took over TikTok with their incredible dance moves!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a talented girl duo who took over TikTok with their incredible dance moves!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jennalaspinas
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home! Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home!
Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents! Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents!
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos! Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby
Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside! Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2025: Dog has hilariously sassy reaction to going outside!
Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad! Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2025: Little girl faces "triplet test" to spot her dad!
Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing! Viral Video of the Day for March 18, 2025: Puppy can't hold in his excitement about sunbathing!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jennalaspinas

More on Viral Video of the Day: