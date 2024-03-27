Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2024: Dog eerily sits like human at dinner table

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog on TikTok shows what a distinguished gentlemen he is while his human family enjoys their meals.

In the clip, the dog named Grayson chills at the dinner table while sitting straight up like a human.

"Does anyone else's dog just sit at the table?" his owner asks.



She then shows various photos of the precious pooch sitting at the table on other occasions, like Christmas.

"He was human in a past life for sure," one viewer wrote, while another said, "Check for a zipper."

Check it out: