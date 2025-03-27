Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dad and his daughter captivated TikTok viewers with their acoustic rendition of Gracie Abrams' hit song That's So True.

The clip, filmed in what appears to be their living room, shows Nati Livian strumming the guitar while his daughter beautifully sings.

Racking up over 12.9 million views, viewers couldn't get enough of the talented pair!

"When she nearly lost her breath control.. made it priceless," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: