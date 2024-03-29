Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2024: Baboon wants no distractions during her lunchtime!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baboon hilariously swipes away a living distraction while trying to feast on some yummy food.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the primate named Cindy happily enjoys her meal when a ginormous bug crawls on her plate, much to her dismay.
She immediately picks the bug up and places it to the side.
"She was so polite with it," one viewer hilarious commented.
Another wrote, "Who else thought Cindy was going to eat the bug?"
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rubenamibia