Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2025: Truckers freak out after pigeon flies in through their window!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of truckers were out on a drive when a wild bird suddenly flew right into their window!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Isaiah Rachow films the pigeon resting on the center console.
Both men simultaneously lose it, and one asks the other to grab it and throw it out.
Luckily they don't have to, as the pigeon takes off by itself!
"I love everything about this video," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@isaiahrachow