Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2025: Truckers freak out after pigeon flies in through their window!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of truckers were out on a drive when a wild bird suddenly flew right into their window!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Isaiah Rachow films the pigeon resting on the center console.

Both men simultaneously lose it, and one asks the other to grab it and throw it out.

Luckily they don't have to, as the pigeon takes off by itself!

"I love everything about this video," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of truckers absolutely freak out after a pigeon flew inside their truck!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of truckers absolutely freak out after a pigeon flew inside their truck!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@isaiahrachow
Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2025: Toy mix-up sparks wild toddler outburst: "What the f**k?!" Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2025: Toy mix-up sparks wild toddler outburst: "What the f**k?!"
Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2025: Father-daughter duo wins TikTok with acoustic That's So True cover
Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party! Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2025: Sizzling Miami dance duo takes over bachelorette party!
Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 25, 2025: Charli XCX's littlest fan takes over TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home! Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home!
Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents! Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2025: Baby's has sassy reaction to "boomer" grandparents!
Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos! Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2025: Whipped cream mishap turns into chaos!
Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@isaiahrachow

More on Viral Video of the Day: