Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2025: Girl's bang trim goes hilariously wrong in TikTok clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl took DIY bangs to a whole new level – accidentally snipping off way more than she bargained for!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Katie Craft starts to trim her bangs, but right after going for the first snip, she realizes she was using the wrong scissors!

The camera captures her priceless reaction of shock, laughter, and regret.

"Go to bed and pray that its just a dream," one viewer hilariously suggested.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who accidentally chopped a bit more off than expected when cutting her bangs.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who accidentally chopped a bit more off than expected when cutting her bangs.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@radiohead_lover16
