Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2025: Girl's bang trim goes hilariously wrong in TikTok clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl took DIY bangs to a whole new level – accidentally snipping off way more than she bargained for!
In the clip, Katie Craft starts to trim her bangs, but right after going for the first snip, she realizes she was using the wrong scissors!
The camera captures her priceless reaction of shock, laughter, and regret.
"Go to bed and pray that its just a dream," one viewer hilariously suggested.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@radiohead_lover16