Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2024: Seagulls pester girl on beach for her yummy salad!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's lunch plans went awry after a bunch of hungry seagulls found out about the food she brought!
Viral Video of the Day
As the seagulls said in Finding Nemo: "Mine, mine, mine!"
The clip shows the flock of seagulls circling the girl without her realizing it at first. When she finds out, her reaction is priceless!
Millions of viewers couldn't get over the hilarity, with one writing, "I’m actually terrified of seagulls for this very reason."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lulusideras