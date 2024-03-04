Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2024: Seagulls pester girl on beach for her yummy salad!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's lunch plans went awry after a bunch of hungry seagulls found out about the food she brought!

Viral Video of the Day

As the seagulls said in Finding Nemo: "Mine, mine, mine!"

The clip shows the flock of seagulls circling the girl without her realizing it at first. When she finds out, her reaction is priceless!

Millions of viewers couldn't get over the hilarity, with one writing, "I’m actually terrified of seagulls for this very reason."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the moment a bunch of seagulls wanted a taste of a beachgoer's food!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the moment a bunch of seagulls wanted a taste of a beachgoer's food!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lulusideras
Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2024: New Yorker shows off dozens of trained pigeons! Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2024: New Yorker shows off dozens of trained pigeons!
Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2024: Presidential pup makes millions smile
Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2024: Baby has mixed reactions to mashed potatoes! Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2024: Baby has mixed reactions to mashed potatoes!
Viral Video of the Day for February 29, 2024: Baby has a hilarious reaction to dad's snoring Viral Video of the Day for February 29, 2024: Baby has a hilarious reaction to dad's snoring
Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2024: Barista takes out the trash – and herself – in hilarious fail Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2024: Barista takes out the trash – and herself – in hilarious fail
Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2024: Toddler takes farm animals on adorable train ride! Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2024: Toddler takes farm animals on adorable train ride!
Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2024: Toddler channels inner Freddie Mercury for epic "lullaby!" Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2024: Toddler channels inner Freddie Mercury for epic "lullaby!"
Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea! Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lulusideras

More on Viral Video of the Day: