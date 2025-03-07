Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2025: Father-son boxing lesson takes hilarious turn!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boxer-in-training delivered an unexpected face shot when Dad was teaching him the ropes.

Viral Video of the Day

At the beginning of the clip, dad Zach Jones says, "Let's hit gloves."

Not even a second later, the kid socks him square in the face and asks, "Was that powerful?"

"Yeah, that was good," he replied, sitting in disbelief.

Viewers were in stitches after seeing the video, with one writing, "I watched this like five times and laughed harder each time."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who socked his dad right in the face during boxing training, and the internet is in stitches!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who socked his dad right in the face during boxing training, and the internet is in stitches!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zzachjoness
Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2025: Soy sauce spells "DAD" in epic pregnancy reveal! Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2025: Soy sauce spells "DAD" in epic pregnancy reveal!
Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2025: Family masterminds epic wedding dance surprise Viral Video of the Day for March 5, 2025: Family masterminds epic wedding dance surprise
Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2025: Pup has sweetest reaction to dog-friendly petting zoo Viral Video of the Day for March 4, 2025: Pup has sweetest reaction to dog-friendly petting zoo
Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2025: Girl's bang trim goes hilariously wrong in TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for March 3, 2025: Girl's bang trim goes hilariously wrong in TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2025: Dog almost ruins his birthday with hot candle! Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2025: Dog almost ruins his birthday with hot candle!
Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2025: Boy's reaction to newborn sister melts hearts! Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2025: Boy's reaction to newborn sister melts hearts!
Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2025: Guilty pup's face says it all after messy mishap! Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2025: Guilty pup's face says it all after messy mishap!
Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2025: Baby reacts to German shepherd's zoomies Viral Video of the Day for February 27, 2025: Baby reacts to German shepherd's zoomies

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zzachjoness

More on Viral Video of the Day: