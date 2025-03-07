Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2025: Father-son boxing lesson takes hilarious turn!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boxer-in-training delivered an unexpected face shot when Dad was teaching him the ropes.

At the beginning of the clip, dad Zach Jones says, "Let's hit gloves."

Not even a second later, the kid socks him square in the face and asks, "Was that powerful?"

"Yeah, that was good," he replied, sitting in disbelief.

Viewers were in stitches after seeing the video, with one writing, "I watched this like five times and laughed harder each time."

Check it out: