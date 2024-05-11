Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2024: Giraffe gets chiropractic treatment and loves it!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man helped a giraffe find some relief in its long neck!

Viral Video of the Day

Those necks aren't going to crack themselves!

In the clip, the chiropractor approaches the giraffe and gets to work, instantly resulting in a big hug!

"a giraffe snuggle would heal me," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a giraffe that isn't afraid of chiropractors!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a giraffe that isn't afraid of chiropractors!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dr.joren_whitley
