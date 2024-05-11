Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2024: Giraffe gets chiropractic treatment and loves it!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man helped a giraffe find some relief in its long neck!
Viral Video of the Day
Those necks aren't going to crack themselves!
In the clip, the chiropractor approaches the giraffe and gets to work, instantly resulting in a big hug!
"a giraffe snuggle would heal me," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dr.joren_whitley