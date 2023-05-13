Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2023: This mighty mongoose takes on the lion king of the savanna

A TikTok video featuring a brave mongoose chasing after a lion and screeching hilariously is today's Viral Video of the Day , and has taken the internet by storm!

Looks like this mongoose is a real lion-tamer!

A viral clip on TikTok by @africansafariguide shows a funny mongoose fearlessly standing up to a lion.

The hilarious video captures the moment the tiny but fierce creature chases after the lion, screeching loudly and showing who's boss of this vast African habitat.

Garnering over 1.6 million likes, viewers can't help but applaud the mongoose for its bravery and perseverance.

Check it out below:

