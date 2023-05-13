Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2023: This mighty mongoose takes on the lion king of the savanna

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

A TikTok video featuring a brave mongoose chasing after a lion and screeching hilariously is today's Viral Video of the Day, and has taken the internet by storm!

Viral Video of the Day

Looks like this mongoose is a real lion-tamer!

A viral clip on TikTok by @africansafariguide shows a funny mongoose fearlessly standing up to a lion.

The hilarious video captures the moment the tiny but fierce creature chases after the lion, screeching loudly and showing who's boss of this vast African habitat.

Garnering over 1.6 million likes, viewers can't help but applaud the mongoose for its bravery and perseverance.

Check it out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a tiny but mighty mongoose chasing after a lion in the African savanna.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a tiny but mighty mongoose chasing after a lion in the African savanna.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@africansafariguide
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@africansafariguide

More on Viral Video of the Day: