Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2023: Man's peek-a-boo game with dog lights up the internet

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man's hysterical and amusing game of peek-a-boo with his dog through their house window!

The video by @noleeeyy shows a man popping up and down while his unbelievably smart and adorable black cane corso follows along.

Viewers couldn't help but leave comments like, "You just made a really bad day a great one," and "Oh my gosh that was perfectly hilarious!! That dog understood the game."

Would your dog play along? You might have to test it out yourself!

With over 4.6 million likes, the clip has captured the hearts of millions on TikTok.

Check out the hilarity: