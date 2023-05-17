Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2023: "Baked bean dog" takes TikTok by storm

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Looks like this dog has "bean" hitting the gym! Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a hilariously disproportionate dog whom viewers can't get enough of!

Viral Video of the Day

This clip featured on TikTok by user @minimumio shows a funny-looking pup with a thick fur coat and skinny little legs.

Amused viewers have commented hilarious things like, "A baked... A BAKED BEAN?" - which definitely fit the fluffy canine's appearance.

Enjoy this delicious comedy:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a funny-looking pup that left thousands of viewers commenting on his hilarious appearance.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a funny-looking pup that left thousands of viewers commenting on his hilarious appearance.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@minimumio
Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2023: A baa-eautiful friendship between a girl and a sheep
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2023: Man's peek-a-boo game with dog lights up the internet
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2023: Wine not? DIY Mother's Day gift goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2023: Mighty mongoose takes on the lion king of the savanna
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2023: A sick kitty's heartwarming journey home
Viral Video of the Day for May 11, 2023: Pampered pit bull gets the royal treatment
Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2023: Daughter blows mom's mind with an epic prank!
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2023: Unruly pup gets the Mean Girls treatment

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@minimumio

More on Viral Video of the Day: