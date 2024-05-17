Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2024: Pet parents put viral "hands in" trend to the test!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a lovely couple tried out an adorable doggy trend on TikTok, resulting in ultimate success.
Viral Video of the Day
What a good girl!
In the heartwarming clip, the dog's parents both place their hands on top of each other's and wait to see what their pup does.
To their surprise, the pup instantly knew what to do!
"'I DONT KNOW WHAT I DID BUT YAAAAAY,'" one viewer hilariously commented on the dog's perspective.
Check it out:
