Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2024: Pet parents put viral "hands in" trend to the test!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a lovely couple tried out an adorable doggy trend on TikTok, resulting in ultimate success.

What a good girl!

In the heartwarming clip, the dog's parents both place their hands on top of each other's and wait to see what their pup does.

To their surprise, the pup instantly knew what to do!

"'I DONT KNOW WHAT I DID BUT YAAAAAY,'" one viewer hilariously commented on the dog's perspective.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup dominating a TikTok trend with her human parents!
