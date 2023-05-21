Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2023: Dog puts in Oscar-worthy acting performance
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok video that has the internet roaring with laughter as a couple gets their dog to do a paw-some trick!
A TikTok video by @krystanoelle has viewers laughing in delight as a couple engages in some playful antics with their furry friends.
In the clip, the guy jokingly pretends to break his dog's neck, turning the pup's head in a comical way.
To everyone's amusement, the dog plays along and briefly acts dead, garnering over 6 million likes on the social media platform.
