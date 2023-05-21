Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2023: Dog puts in Oscar-worthy acting performance

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok video that has the internet roaring with laughter as a couple gets their dog to do a paw-some trick!

Viral Video of the Day

A TikTok video by @krystanoelle has viewers laughing in delight as a couple engages in some playful antics with their furry friends.

In the clip, the guy jokingly pretends to break his dog's neck, turning the pup's head in a comical way.

To everyone's amusement, the dog plays along and briefly acts dead, garnering over 6 million likes on the social media platform.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog performing a surprise acting trick in front of his human parents!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog performing a surprise acting trick in front of his human parents!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@krystanoelle
Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2023: Golden retriever caught acting like a drama queen
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2023: America's next top guinea pig?
Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2023: Dachshund detective mission: lost toy
Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2023: "Baked bean dog" takes TikTok by storm
Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2023: A baa-eautiful friendship between a girl and a sheep
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2023: Man's peek-a-boo game with dog lights up the internet
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2023: Wine not? DIY Mother's Day gift goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for May 13, 2023: Mighty mongoose takes on the lion king of the savanna

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@krystanoelle

More on Viral Video of the Day: