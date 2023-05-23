Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2023: Multitasking queen stays fabulous even on a surfboard!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a TikTok star flawlessly surfing like a boss while somehow still managing to look simply fabulous!

Viral Video of the Day

Today's clip by @boss_baby001k features a fearless woman effortlessly riding the waves while juggling shopping bags, wearing a robe, and applying lip gloss with ease.

With her casual demeanor and fashionable shades, she makes it look like a breeze which leaves us wondering: how does she do it all?

Take a look for yourself:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a woman who takes multitasking to a whole new level!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a woman who takes multitasking to a whole new level!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boss_baby001k

