Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2023: Multitasking queen stays fabulous even on a surfboard!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a TikTok star flawlessly surfing like a boss while somehow still managing to look simply fabulous!
Viral Video of the Day
Today's clip by @boss_baby001k features a fearless woman effortlessly riding the waves while juggling shopping bags, wearing a robe, and applying lip gloss with ease.
With her casual demeanor and fashionable shades, she makes it look like a breeze which leaves us wondering: how does she do it all?
Take a look for yourself:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boss_baby001k