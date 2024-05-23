Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2024: Old man joins girl group at bar: "Why don't you say hello?"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of girls are laughing and hanging out at a bar before someone random pops in and joins them.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girls are laughing and having fun while taking shots.
Then, an older man seated next to them at the bar makes a hilarious statement and joins in on the fun!
"He looks just like he soundssss," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wholesomerealm