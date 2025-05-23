Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2025: Dog's hilarious potty routine has TikTok howling!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok user caught her pup doing something wild before going potty, and it's stealing hearts (and laughs) online!

In the clip, posted by TikTok user @itsployploy, the small dog starts by running full speed towards a pee pad like it's the finish line at the Dog Olympics.

Once she arrives at her spot, the pup bursts into a series of lightning-fast spins before plopping into position for a much-needed number 2.

One viewer hilariously joked, "I was scared she was going to fly away."



Check out the hilarity: