Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2025: Dog's hilarious potty routine has TikTok howling!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok user caught her pup doing something wild before going potty, and it's stealing hearts (and laughs) online!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, posted by TikTok user @itsployploy, the small dog starts by running full speed towards a pee pad like it's the finish line at the Dog Olympics.

Once she arrives at her spot, the pup bursts into a series of lightning-fast spins before plopping into position for a much-needed number 2.

One viewer hilariously joked, "I was scared she was going to fly away."

Check out the hilarity:

This dog's potty spin routine is stealing hearts on TikTok!
This dog's potty spin routine is stealing hearts on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ladyployploy
Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery! Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery!
Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw! Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw!
Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream
Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2025: TikToker's hair goes up in flames after candle mishap! Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2025: TikToker's hair goes up in flames after candle mishap!
Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2025: Strangers in NYC jam out together in adorable clip! Viral Video of the Day for May 18, 2025: Strangers in NYC jam out together in adorable clip!
Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip Viral Video of the Day for May 16, 2025: Couple's bar night leads to hilarious Ring camera clip
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life! Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ladyployploy

More on Viral Video of the Day: