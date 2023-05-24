Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2023: Sloth gives a hammock cuddle surprise
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows an encounter between a man and a serene sloth relaxing outdoors on a hammock.
Viral Video of the Day
In this heartwarming video by @pubity on TikTok, a sloth and his human friend have captured the hearts of millions.
The caption reads, "This sloth jumped into the hammock with me to get scratches," and shows a man gently rocking in a hammock with a sloth in his lap enjoying the serenity.
In the end, the sloth lets out an adorable yawn that truly showcases the bond between the two.
Check out this cuteness:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pubity