Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2023: Sloth gives a hammock cuddle surprise

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows an encounter between a man and a serene sloth relaxing outdoors on a hammock.

Viral Video of the Day

In this heartwarming video by @pubity on TikTok, a sloth and his human friend have captured the hearts of millions.

The caption reads, "This sloth jumped into the hammock with me to get scratches," and shows a man gently rocking in a hammock with a sloth in his lap enjoying the serenity.

In the end, the sloth lets out an adorable yawn that truly showcases the bond between the two.

Check out this cuteness:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an unexpected (and adorable) visitor joining a man on his hammock!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pubity
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pubity

